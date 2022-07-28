Popular actress Yvonne Nelson stirred reactions after she gave reasons for not employing a job seeker

Yvonne revealed she asked for his Twitter handle, and it turned out she had blocked him after he insulted her on the platform

Her decision not to employ him over their disagreement on social media has sparked mixed reactions, with many dragging her

Actress Yvonne Nelson recently recounted how she refused to employ a job seeker after she got to know his Twitter handle.

According to her, during the interview, she asked him for his Twitter handle, and to her surprise, she had already blocked him in the past for insulting her.

In her words:

“Stay on twitter and continue fooling and insulting people you’ve never met. Your future self will regret it. One guy came for a job interview and i asked him for his twitter handle, guess what, i had blocked him. Well….you know the rest. Keep fooling wai.”

Reacting to some netizens who said she thinks she’s God, the actress wrote:

“And oh! Im not God. I can never be God but He is with me ✌ You wanna be a personal assistant to someone you have been insulting…… y’all make me laugh.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

benopaonyx:

"They’ll insult you finish and say “twitter is a different world” and “don’t bring your emotions to twitter”

bongoideas:

"You guys should give us a break. You do not hold the key to someone’s success or life, that is determined by God. What did Yvonne Nelson not do in this country? Even that God still showed you HIS mercy. Denying him a job? Childish for tryna settle this trivial score. Tueh!"

bigbotins:

"This doesn't make u a better person either. You guys should stop using your celeb status in making unnecessary points. Most of the blocking comes as a result of people's disagreement to your opinions and you say you rejected someone in an interview cus you've blocked him. So what."

