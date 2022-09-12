Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, has once again shared a funny video of her kids on social media

In the clip, the actress’ children were seen complaining about ‘hating this job’ because they had to carry bags at the airport

The video went viral and raised funny comments from fans as they spoke on Mercy Johnson’s children

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson’s children have gotten fans laughing on social media for the umpteenth time over their funny video.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of her children at what appeared to be the airport ahead of their US trip.

In the video, Mercy’s two oldest kids were heard complaining about carrying bags with a funny TikTok sound.

Mercy Johnson's kids complain in funny video. Photos @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the post the actress wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“just to carry bags and they are complaining........US in a bit”

They talked about hating the job and wanting to quit one after the other. See the funny video below:

Nigerians react to funny TikTok video of Mercy Johnson’s kids

The video sparked funny reactions after it was shared on social media. Read some of the comments from netizens below:

Topchild_:

“Abeg introduce them to Hollywood, not Nollywood where ghost Dey use phone .”

Agotodworld_:

“US IN A BIT…. Baba God u see as u do for merciful mercy and children …. I love it Lord.”

Blueberry8288:

“They gat each other in quitting ”

Ada_daaeileen:

“Angel be like who are these two quitters ”

Anitaikwue:

“It's the lady on the side for me .. like "what dar hell is going on here""

vickyranky06:

“It’s small madam at the side for me .”

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson and hubby mark 11th wedding anniversary in style

Honouring her traditional wedding anniversary on August 26, Mercy Johnson Okojie took to social media to bless her fans with some Asoke goodness.

The Nollywood actress posted some gorgeous and heart-warming photos with her husband alongside their children.

In the photos, the curvaceous mother of four sported the uniform striped traditional look with hers designed in a form-fitted style that flattered her curves. Her three daughters also rocked a similar look, each sporting a playful touch.

Source: Legit.ng