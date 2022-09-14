Nollywood veteran actress, Monalisa Chinda, has caused a buzz on social media after she clocked a new age

The movie star turned 48 on September 13, 2022, and she celebrated with beautiful photos to the joy of fans

In the photos, the movie star twinned with her grown up daughter as they both rocked identical outfits

Popular Nigerian actress Monalisa Chinda clocked a new age and she celebrated it in style to the joy of her fans.

The veteran movie star clocked 48 on September 13, 2022, and she celebrated it with beautiful photos on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress posted a photo of herself and another one with her daughter, Tamar Lily.

Monalisa Chinda twins with daughter in beautiful birthday photo. Photo: @monalisacode

Source: Instagram

In the snap, the movie star rocked identical black outfits with glasses and African hairstyles to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In the caption of the photo, Monalisa noted that twinning never looked so good. See the photo below:

The actress also penned down a sweet note to celebrate herself on her big day. Part of her caption reads:

“This universe has cared for me and showered me with beauty and love until now, I was born into this world as a naive and innocent soul, but today I’m stronger, kinder, and more mature than ever,

I am very grateful to the world..”

See the snap below:

Well-wishes pour in for Monalisa Chinda as she marks birthday

Read some of the comments from her celebrity colleagues and fans below:

Realomosexy:

“Happy birthday Milkalisa. You twinning for real. ”

Ovunda.ihunwo:

“E come be like say una dey drag the birthday o. Y'all looking smashing hawt.”

Iamkennethokonkwo:

“Amazing!! So grown? Congratulations to both of you and may God bless the twins.”

Dorathylucky:

“Happy birthday beautiful Lady .”

King_kyarna:

“Angels Only ❤️❤️❤️.”

Queenrahmayahya:

“Happy birthday beautiful.”

Nice one.

Actress Adunni Ade shares funny video with handsome sons

Popular Nigerian actress Adunni Ade’s handsome sons caused a frenzy on social media as fans gushed over their good looks.

It all started when the film star posted a funny video of herself with her boys on her official Instagram page.

In the video, the movie star and one of her sons were seen looking fed up after having a social encounter with someone.

According to the actress, that is what happens when there are two introverts and one extrovert.

Source: Legit.ng