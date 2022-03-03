Popular Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has become a homeowner and she shared the good news online

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star posted a video of her huge mansion during its construction

Bakare gave thanks to God for the achievement as her fans and celebrity colleagues celebrated her

Popular Nigerian actress, Laide Bakare, has joined her colleagues who are homeowners to the joy of fans.

The movie star shared the good news of her achievement with fans on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bakare posted a video of the new mansion as it was under construction.

Actress Laide Bakare becomes a homeowner. Photos: @laidebakare

A Series of scaffoldings were seen attached to the building as a labourer did some work on the ground floor.

Also in the video, Bakare was spotted smiling happily as she posed for the camera in front of the building.

Not stopping there, the actress expressed her gratitude to God by thanking him as she captioned the video with “Alhamdulilai”.

See the clip below:

Fans and celebs congratulate Laide Bakare

Not long after posting the video of her achievement on Instagram, numerous fans and celebrity colleagues trooped to her comment section to praise her.

Read some of their comments below:

Starboytemidayo:

“Congratulations ma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Realyomifabiyi:

“Congratulations.”

Ijebuu:

“Congratulations .”

Houseofstrabella:

“Congrats eyan iyi @laidebakare.”

Iamlincoln77:

“Congratulations Big Momma. Our God Is Always Good & Faithful. You Deserve This Beautiful Home Dear Sis.”

Aduni.abdulrasaq:

“Waooo this is big, olohun oni se lopin ore Ibere ore Loma je inshall Allah congratulation ma❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nice one.

