Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has called on Nigerians to come through for him with support as he gets set to walk down the aisle

The appeal accompanied several adorable pre-wedding photos of Isreal and his woman which got people gushing

Surprisingly, people took the groom-to-be seriously as several Nigerians have sent in money as huge as N100k

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare, recently shared his adorable pre-wedding photos on social media.

This was accompanied by a call for help with support concerning funds to take care of his wedding. Isreal explained that he would be having his traditional and white wedding in October in Benin City.

Well, Nigerians have not left Isreal to his fate as some of them have started sending in money ranging from N100 to N100k to the designated account.

Isreal shared screenshots of each donation as he thanked the senders.

Isreal DMW's introduction in Benin

Nigerian singer Davido’s logistic manager and ally Isreal DWM is close to getting married to his long time girlfriend as he had his introduction on Saturday June 4 in Benin city, Edo state.

Going by many Nigerian cultures, introduction is the first steps that precedes wedding, which means Davido’s logistic manager is on his way to becoming a married man soon.

The video from the event showed Isreal at his long time girlfriend’s family home with some packages.

Many of Isreal fans as well as singer Davido’s fans took to his comment section to congratulate him.

