Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, got social media buzzing with a post he shared via his Instagram story channel

The Made in Lagos crooner is gearing up for his new album titled More Love Less Ego, and a song believed to be part of it has leaked online

Nigerians have shared mixed and hilarious reactions about the unreleased tune as they look forward to the album

Music superstar, Wizkid, is about to release his first album in two years, and fans are looking forward to it beating Made in Lagos records.

The Essence crooner shared a post on his Instastory to further whet the appetite of his fans about what is coming on the More Love Less Ego album, and they seemed to understand the direction he was heading.

Wizkid's unreleased song leaks online. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid dropped the post that looked like song lyrics without adding the audio but social media users found a sound that goes along with his caption.

He captioned it as:

"Up this morning, healthy wealthy blessed."

Check out the leaked tune below:

Nigerians react to the leaked song

Social media users have reacted differently to Wizkid's leaked unreleased song.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Dg01335:

"2 years ago baba drop naso haters cry when Soco snippet drop."

Keisha_kawosha:

"Abeg that Machala jam sounds better than this. But we no go talk am as na Wiz."

Sheyman_111:

"This song is over two years Sarz even play this song for big broda naija that time e no drop am yet."

Keisha_kawosha:

"Another “she tell me say” is incoming."

Official_sammy_frosh_:

"Wizkid na glorious child but this song no make at all."

Old unreleased song of Terry G and Wizkid emerges online

A video of veteran singer Terry G vibing to an old song in his car got music fans across the country talking.

Terry G was seen with some of his crew members listening and vibing to an unreleased song he made with Wizkid.

The song sounded so good that fans could only imagine how big it could have been if it had been released.

