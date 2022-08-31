A video of veteran singer Terry G vibing to an old song in his car has got music fans across the country talking

Terry G was seen with some of his crew members listening and vibing to an unreleased song he made with Wizkid

The song sounded so good that fans could only imagine how big it could have been if it had been released

One of the Nigerian singers who has a remarkable number of released songs is Wizkid, the Star Boy has over the years, hinted at dropping songs only for the hype to vanish to the thin air.

A video of a song the Made in Lagos crooner did with veteran singer Terry G some years back has resurfaced on social media.

In the video, Terry G was seen with some crew members vibing to the unreleased song with Wizkid's voice heard gracing a verse on it.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Wizkid's unreleased song with Terry G.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Base10_official:

"Since 2013 that song suppose don drop."

Ikaychi_ohaka:

"Wizkid too stingy with Gbedu."

dw_______7:

"Cheeeeeo This Jam that year( 2013 I guess) . I no see am download."

Yafavourite_tkizz:

"Why bros no drop this banger self ❤️❤️ big wiz Terry g."

Iam_sunspark:

"The fire no da blaze again joooo. Wizkid go tell am say na old song just as im tell Reekado."

Kenzofficial_:

"Unfortunately, Machala go drop this song a day before rapture."

Prd_maxx:

"Normal... any WizKid fan should know that WizKid has hundred percent thousands of features that might or will never drop: Na just On God Collaboration."

Billy_kingpin:

"You could tell from wizkid voice that the song was recorded long time ago."

Wizkid confirms completion of 5th album

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian international artist Ayo Balogun, known as Wizkid, prepped his fans and followers up for his 5th album, dubbed More Love Less Ego (MLLE).

Wizkid took to his Instastory to reveal the completion of his album, adding that he wrote the songs on the new album with a lot of love. Wizkid wrote:

“I made this one with a lot of love. Opoju!! (It’s plenty) #MLLE.”

