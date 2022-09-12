Fans are known to go to any length when they get the opportunity to meet their favourite celebrities

A fan during one of Wizkid’s stage performances flung his mobile phone at the Nigerian singer, who surprisingly picked it up and made a video with it

The video has sparked reactions from netizens online; while many hailed Wizkid, others dragged the fan for taking it too far

A video from one of Wizkid’s stage performances has gone viral on social media.

The video captured the moment a fan threw his mobile phone at Nigerian music star WizKid to make a video for him.

Wizkid makes a video with a fan's phone. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid, who was on stage singing his popular song, Essence, surprisingly picked up the phone and went on to make a video with it while singing, which saw him receive applause from the audience.

The Nigerian music star, in return, threw the phone back in the direction it had come from and continued with his stage performance.

See the video below:

Many gush as Wizkid makes a video with a fan’s phone

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_kennyjr_thormiwar:

"Fit be Itel."

forgekizito:

"Take that risk in my country your phone na bye bye."

obia_nuju_:

"You get luck no be Zazu, your phone for turn to carpet."

bbdqueens:

"Werey fling fone go give who now ha wizkid ko daaaa."

__kofoworola_:

"Joy go wan kee the owner of d phone ."

official_wendy__:

"Omooo what if another person carry am if he wan return am,omooo I love wizzy ooo but can’t take this kinda risk tho."

beam_errands_logistics:

"MachalaShey as him fling the phone back e go touch the person hand sha."

tha_mentalist:

"No try am with Portable ."

