The death of Queen Elizabeth II continues to be the dominant topic in the Nigerian and global media

The Queen's death generated reactions across the world and put a spotlight on the British Royal Family

Before her death, the British monarch, like every other human being, has had her own fair share of health crisis

London - As the world mourns Queen Elizabeth II over her demise on Thursday, September 8, facts have emerged on how she had health crisis in the past.

Like every other human being, the Queen had her own fair share of health crisis while she was alive.

Queen Elizabeth had health issues in the past before her demise. Photo credit: @RoyalFamily

Source: Twitter

Sky News looks back at eight times her health became a concern in recent years.

1. A knee operation and cataracts surgery: The Queen went to hospital for a knee operation in 2003 and used a stick in public for around two weeks afterwards.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

2. She had another hospital stay in 2013 after suffering a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

3. In 2016, she used a lift, rather than the 26-step royal staircase, to enter parliament for its state opening.

4. In 2018, she had successful surgery to treat cataracts in one of her eyes.

5. In October 2021, at the age of 95, she was pictured using a walking stick at Westminster Abbey - the first time she appeared to need one for mobility issues.

She was given doctors' orders to rest that month and cancelled a series of engagements as a result.

6. Later that same month, she spent a night at the private King Edward VII Hospital in central London - her first overnight hospital stay in eight years. Buckingham Palace said she was admitted for "preliminary investigations" - but returned to Windsor Castle a day later and "remained in good spirits".

The following month, she was unable to attend the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday after spraining her back.

7. In February 2022, it was reported the Queen had tested positive for coronavirus. Buckingham Palace said she suffered "mild cold-like symptoms" but recovered as she was understood to have received three vaccine doses.

She later remarked in a phone call with doctors, nurses and bereaved COVID families that the virus left her "very tired and exhausted".

8. In May, the Queen's "episodic mobility problems" meant she had to miss the state opening of parliament for the first time in 59 years. She was also absent from much of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

FG orders Nigerian flags to fly at half-mast to honour Queen Elizabeth II

Meanwhile, the federal government has directed that flags in the country and Nigerian missions abroad be flown at half-mast.

This, according to the government, was to mourn the passage of British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday, September 8.

A statement signed by the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Friday night, September 9 said that the Nigerian flags should fly at half-mast between Sunday, September 11 and Monday, September 12.

Bank of England says banknotes featuring Queen's image remain legal tender

On its part, the Bank of England says current banknotes featuring the image of The Queen will continue to be legal tender in the United Kingdom for now.

A further announcement regarding existing banknotes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed according to the bank.

Money and stamps are two of the day-to-day items which carry Queen Elizabeth II's face, and both of them will be replaced due to her death.

Source: Legit.ng