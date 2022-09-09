Celebrities, leaders and people around the world have been reacting to the death of Queen Elizabeth

Shortly after the news of the British monarch’s death made the rounds, popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley decided to mourn her in a special way

Naira went online and posted a video of a tattoo of the Queen as he prayed for her to rest in peace

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has joined many other people all over the world to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British monarch’s death stirred mixed feelings all over the world after she gave up the ghost on September 8, 2022.

Naira, who was based in the UK before moving to Nigeria, took to his social media page to mourn the Queen after her 70-year reign.

Naira Marley mourns Queen Elizabeth's death with tattoo. Photos: @nairamarley, @royalfamily

On his official Instagram page, the Soapy crooner posted a video of a tattoo of the queen’s face on someone’s hand. He did not state whether the hand belonged to him or someone else.

Not stopping there, the music star’s voice was also heard in the background praying for the late queen to rest in peace.

He said:

“Rest in peace ma.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Naira Marley mourning Queen Elizabeth with tattoo of her face

It didn’t take long for Naira Marley’s post to spread on social media and it raised a series of mixed feelings from netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Thick_tiantia:

“Iberiberism of the highest order.”

Investorcash2000:

“Shay dem no tell you history ni Naira Marley.”

Chief_enex:

“Dem no even allow the woman to Rest In Peace.”

___Hikay:

“Your forefathers will be dam*n disappointed by this act of iberiberism.”

Itz_wills_official:

“If she like she no Rest In Peace.”

Officialcosmosbrand:

“Some Nigerians no get sense at all.”

Kngbmagic:

“I guess he doesn’t know history.”

Shalom_skincare:

“E reach ur turn you tattoo her for hand.”

Tochy_nwanyioma:

“Na wa oh. Many Nigerians are doing too much. Some of una grand mama die, una no post am. E reach oyinbo own all of una carry am for head pass her family members. May her soul rest in peace.”

Patchijofficial:

“Nigerians will never get sense,same people wey mess una up na em una dey celebrate like thisthink of the ABA women riot,a massacre of thousands of women by same English, ordered by the queen and marly dey here dey tattoo witch for hand,I really feel like crying for you.”

Goldhimself:

“You no get tattoo of alafi oyo.”

___Matino:

“Misplaced priority.”

