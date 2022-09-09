Nigerian singer Portable has also reacted to the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8

In a video on the singer's page, he lamented about the tragic incident and reiterated several times that it is now Charlie's time to reign

Portable, who just debuted a new hairstyle, also performed a sad song, almost dirge-like, and it got his fans laughing

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history, died on Thursday, September 8.

The news shook the world, and social media has been filled with different reactions to her death.

Portable reacts to Queen Elizabeth's death

As expected, several celebrities around the globe have taken to social media to react to the news, and Nigerian singer Portable was not left behind.

Portable, who now sports a new blonde look, took to his page to share a video of how he lamented at the sad announcement.

In a funny fashion, Portable sang a dirge-like song as he highlighted the life of the late queen and, in the same breath, reiterated how it is now her son Charlie's turn to shine.

"R.I.P to Queen Elizabeth II (Iya charle) "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's video

asabi__akewi:

"GOD what all this bayii "

kingsleycyril10:

"This early morning guyy why ?"

willams_richard111:

"Guy no be today na na yesterday."

djspicey:

" Charlie, Shaolin temple .. this guy is truly mad."

yung_emperorzankuu:

"Abeg make Dey seize portable phone."

linqwa_:

"Y'all catching cruise with someone's death ...oga oooooo heaven no sure for una."

brymo_4pf:

"Normal normal you fit no know queen Elizabeth I dey sure na because say you see everyone dey post her ni "

James Brown wails over Queen Elizabeth's death

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, trended on social media over his reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The British monarch died on September 8, 2022, and the news stirred a series of mixed feelings across the world.

The Nigerian crossdresser, who is also sometimes referred to as the Duchess of London, had a bit of a dramatic reaction to the news.

Source: Legit.ng