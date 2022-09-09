A young man got social media buzzing when he poured out his thoughts to address Olamide and his YBNL record label

The man wondered how things are run in the label as he pointed out the successes Fireboy and Asake are making in the music industry

He also accused the label of introducing politics to music, and fans can't take their eyes off his hilarious rant

Are you surprised by the giant strides YBNL stars, Fireboy and Asake are making in the music industry? Well, you are not alone, someone has spoken on your behalf.

A young man made a video asking how Olamide's record label, YBNL, is doing it, such that his signees are making groundbreaking moves in the music scene both locally and internationally.

He accused Olamide of gathering all the golds as he pointed out that Fireboy is disturbing the international scene, while Asake, who just came into the industry, is already a superstar.

The man noted that when a record label signs a new artist in this century, the most they release is an EP, but Asake already has an album.

He finally called out Olamide for bringing politics into music and urged him to come out and explain things to the people.

Watch the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to the man's rant

Social media users across the country have reacted to the man's opinion about YBNL and its stars.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ollybabymo22:

"Ololade mi Asake too bad walahi no cap."

Horpeyemmy__:

"Organize, every other day ybnl organize."

official_zayn_30bg:

"Make una dey tag person wey do video."

o__re_oluwa:

"I just Dey put the song for repeat since, e dey do me like make Asake marry me."

Az_mario:

"Some of us are wise, every other person over wise."

Wendy.berry23:

"Portable will still come out and compare himself with Asake."

Fans compare Asake to Naira Marley

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label, has gone viral on social media over his recently released album.

However, some netizens who have listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

