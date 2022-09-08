There is a growing comparison between Nigerian singers Asake and Naira Marley over who influenced more with their music

Some fans claim Asake, who was signed to Olamide’s YBNL label in 2022, has greater influence than Naira Marley, who gained attention in 2019

Others, however, said Asake and Naira Marley followed the same pattern as their songs are monotonous

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label, has been trending on social media over his recently released album.

However, some netizens who have listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Netizens say Asake's songs sound the same. Credit: @asake @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

See the tweet below:

Reactions as fans compare Asake to Naira Marley

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

drizzycypher:

"I will only agree to this the day Asake influence me to stop wearing belt,cap,sandal or sum."

rabsonlee:

"Cap. Asake still dey learn to match Naira's 2019."

goodybliss:

"I don't know who brought this comparism sef.... Asake sings good music, Naira Marley make pple to stop to dey wear belt Rubbish influence ."

badmangap"

"I no wear belt for two full year, is marlian a joke to this guy ."

fvckowen:

"Even parents knew Naira Marley,can’t say the same for Asake."

baddie_quinnet:

"That parents were going to churches to pray against spirit of marlians ."

pablocharlie3:

"All of una wey Dey support this dey craze. I’m not saying asake no good oo but comparing him rn with naira Marley 2019 ahhh una Dey craze big big ."

certifiedhills:

"Asake doesn’t even have a loyal fanbase yet, he can’t lace NM 2019 era."

Don Jazzy says Asake deserves to be artist of the year

Ace Nigerian music executive and producer Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, was over the moon with the quality of music singer, Asake has been dropping back to back lately.

In reaction to Asake's debut album, Don Baba J took to his social media page to hail the singer, declaring him the year's artist for 2023.

The comment by the Mavins boss came barely an hour after the new album was released. This is not the first time Don J would be hailing Asake's music; he did the same after he dropped the visuals for his single Terminator.

Source: Legit.ng