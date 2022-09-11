A video of controversial singer Portable Zazu has sparked reactions on social media as he went gaga at a show

The video showed the moment many people at hold onto him as he displayed some strange character on stage

Many netizens have since taken to social media to react to the video, with some speculating the use of substances was the reason behind the singer’s action

Popular Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, who is known for his controversial lifestyle, is currently making headlines over a video of him at a show.

The video showed the moment Portable lost control as he went gaga on stage with a number of people, including the bouncers holding him back.

Video of Portable Zazu at a show. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In another video clip, the Zazu singer was on the floor as he acted as if he wanted to lie down while still exhibiting strange behaviours.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chinnynig2:

"Role model of people. The next thing now he will join politics where touting is allowed."

darmyloorlaah:

"O lagbara o....dis guy needs rehabilitation."

focusedmindz:

"Portable is an embarrassment, and the funny thing is he just got into the industry, smh."

realmrace:

"No be him fault. Na those mumu wey Dey shout and drag him trouser Dey give am morale. God the day I’ll decide I wantu Goan buy portable ticket say I wan go shout cos of portable. Cripple me that day."

chijilife:

"Dis one no be energetic performance again ooo,dis is Nkpuru mmiri at work."

adamisstourism:

"Madness is the order of the day!! That’s what young entertainers feel."

Portable queries Goya Menor on what he has achieved with his certificate

It appears the online exchange between controversial singer Portable and Goya Menor wouldn’t be ending anytime soon.

In response to a statement from Goya Menor describing him as uneducated, Portable asked the Ampiano singer what he has been able to achieve with his education.

The Zazu singer went on to list all his certificates while adding that he was richer than the singer and his father combined.

“Goya Amenor your Father!!! how dare you say I no go school, what have you achieved with your Certificate? i get money pass you and your father, and I Go school pass both of you,” he said.

