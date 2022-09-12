A hawker in traffic could not keep still when Asake's Joha started playing from a man's vehicle

Standing in front of the man's vehicle, he made some very entertaining dance moves as the driver hyped him

Nigerians who reacted to the video said that every song Asake sang in 2022 has been a big hit going by their reception

A video of a young man playing one of Asake's latest hit songs, Joha, in traffic, has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

As the song filtered out of his car, a hawker who was in front of his vehicle started vibing to the song. The man was excited.

Many people who know the song well dropped some of its lyrics as comments. Photo source: @asakemusic, TikTok/@nlnl1653

He danced without worries

The hawker kept dancing as the man hyped him through his windscreen. His dance moves got the attention of his co-sellers and they joined him.

People who watched the video said that Asake has become such a viral sensation that thousands of people love him.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 100 comments and thousands of views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MAVIC'S TOUCH said:

"Aswears. We never terminate terminator finish hin Don release another one."

spicylicious0701 said:

"Happiness no get house ooo."

user2458743285785 said:

"I think say na only seyi be vibez but Aseka na god of vibez."

joyadiii said:

"@MIRACLE nah fam asake released too many bangers this year."

Jimi Sunsets said:

"SMALL ENGINE MY ENGINE BIGGAAAAA."

Buike said:

"He understood the task. ASAKE giving us."

britiafoe said:

"this song has crack in it, 100%."

Hasado Cairo said:

"Nah Why we dey call ham Portable cause every Banger he drops nah Suitable."

Girl Leshi said:

"Na these guys sabi dance pass."

Man recreates Asake's looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young content creator on TikTok with the handle @thesemilore went online to jump on the Asake look challenge on the platform.

In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in the Bandana song.

To achieve a church setting, pieces of paper were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.

Source: Legit.ng