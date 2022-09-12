Global site navigation

Man Plays Asake’s Latest Joha Song, Hawker Stands in Front of His Car & Dances in Video
People

Man Plays Asake’s Latest Joha Song, Hawker Stands in Front of His Car & Dances in Video

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A hawker in traffic could not keep still when Asake's Joha started playing from a man's vehicle
  • Standing in front of the man's vehicle, he made some very entertaining dance moves as the driver hyped him
  • Nigerians who reacted to the video said that every song Asake sang in 2022 has been a big hit going by their reception

A video of a young man playing one of Asake's latest hit songs, Joha, in traffic, has stirred massive reactions on TikTok.

As the song filtered out of his car, a hawker who was in front of his vehicle started vibing to the song. The man was excited.

Asake's latest song in 2022/Terminator & Joha keep trending.
Many people who know the song well dropped some of its lyrics as comments. Photo source: @asakemusic, TikTok/@nlnl1653
Source: Instagram

He danced without worries

The hawker kept dancing as the man hyped him through his windscreen. His dance moves got the attention of his co-sellers and they joined him.

People who watched the video said that Asake has become such a viral sensation that thousands of people love him.

Watch the clip below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 100 comments and thousands of views. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

MAVIC'S TOUCH said:

"Aswears. We never terminate terminator finish hin Don release another one."

spicylicious0701 said:

"Happiness no get house ooo."

user2458743285785 said:

"I think say na only seyi be vibez but Aseka na god of vibez."

joyadiii said:

"@MIRACLE nah fam asake released too many bangers this year."

Jimi Sunsets said:

"SMALL ENGINE MY ENGINE BIGGAAAAA."

Buike said:

"He understood the task. ASAKE giving us."

britiafoe said:

"this song has crack in it, 100%."

Hasado Cairo said:

"Nah Why we dey call ham Portable cause every Banger he drops nah Suitable."

Girl Leshi said:

"Na these guys sabi dance pass."

Man recreates Asake's looks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young content creator on TikTok with the handle @thesemilore went online to jump on the Asake look challenge on the platform.

In a video, the man employed attachments and sewed on his head to achieve how Asake looked in the Bandana song.

To achieve a church setting, pieces of paper were used to form a cross at the entrance of a house. What amazed most people was that the man posed with live rams in their shed.

Source: Legit.ng

