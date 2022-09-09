Nigerian singer Naira Marley has promised to put Nigeria on the world map if he ever becomes president in future

The musician assured his fans that if they vote for him to become president, he will turn the country into England soon enough

Naira has always raised eyebrows and stirred reactions on social media every time he talks about ruling the country

Popular Nigerian musician Naira Marley has once again expressed his desire to one day rule the country.

In a video sighted online, the singer who was having a good time with one of his 'vices' told his fans not to worry about what would happen if he becomes president.

Naira Marley reveals plans if he becomes president Photo credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

According to Naira Marley, once he gets to the seat of power, he will turn the entire country around to make it look like England.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the clip

brizzzzygram:

"A big clown "

zaddy.lu:

"Pelu igbo jombo l’owo (with that thing in his hand). Innit "

vman_official01:

"Once e dor smoke ehhh@e go dae carry talk anyhow"

emmy_young_01:

"E wan legalize we*ed "

Man lampoons Naira Marly after hinting about becoming president

The people who refer to Naira Marley as their president were not cool with the controversial Twitter user Daniel Regha's assessment of his ambition.

Naira Marley innocently sought public opinion about obtaining the much talked about presidential form and asked if he would get votes from the people.

Daniel Regha, under the tweet, called out the singer for being a bad role model with a tasteless kind of music.

Many compare Asake’s influence to Marlian president

There is a growing comparison between Nigerian singers Asake and Naira Marley over who influenced more with their music.

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label, trended on social media over his newly released album.

However, some netizens who listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

Source: Legit.ng