Nigerian reigning singer Asake in a recent statement, spoke about his debut album Mr Money With Vibes

In response to how long it took him to work on the songs, Asake revealed his mode of operation when it comes to making music

The singer, however, added that YBNL boss Olamide made it all easy for him, a statement that has seen Baddo receive applause from his fans

Popular singer Asake is currently trending on social media over his debut album Mr Money With Vibes, which he dropped months after Olamide signed him to his YBNL label.

Asake in an interview with Apple Music opened up about how he works, especially how he recorded his new album.

Asake speaks about Olamide's impact on his new album. credit: @asake

Source: Instagram

When questioned on how long it took him to work on his new project, Asake said:

"I might not record for 30 days, and just wake up tomorrow and feel like I want to record 7 songs, I might wake up tomorrow and feel like I don't want to record again, It depends on my own mood."

He also acknowledged Olamide for making it a lot easy for him.

See the post below:

Fans react as Asake speaks about his work rate

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

itisdera:

"He has a pretty smile."

ministry.of.enjoyment:

"Do everythinggg based on MOOD & energy, always ."

supernickky_musik:

"You dey Amaze me your body Hydrate. Sharp , happy for you man. We All know what having someone that believes In you means."

bmgentertains:

"When u have a real platform these things happen softly."

henry_mideff:

"E don tey wey baba don sing all the music, nah now we dey feel am No new music yet ."

elchrisem:

"Make una dey take am easy dey whine us nah which one be say u dey record 7 songs a day even Kanye west way music dey mad never run am."

camara_decapo:

"@asakemusic you dey hear say make u dey put some respect on that name abi? Baddo na baba,nice album."

Fans compare Asake to Naira Marley

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label, has gone viral on social media over his recently released album.

However, some netizens who have listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

