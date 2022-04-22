Music star, Naira Marley got more than what he bargained for after seeking public opinion about his presidential ambition

The singer innocently asked his followers whether they will vote for him if he obtains the presidential form

Controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha replied, telling him that he is not a good role model for the position and advised him to turn a new leaf

The people who refer to Naira Marley as their president will not be cool with the controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha's assessment of his ambition.

Naira Marley innocently sought public opinion about obtaining the much talked about presidential form and asked if he would get votes from the people.

Naira Marley jokingly talked about obtaining the presidential form and got criticised by Daniel. Credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha under the tweet seriously called out the singer for being a bad role model with a tasteless kind of music.

According to him:

"Your lifestyle is utterly d!spleasing & you have zer¤ leadership qualities. With ur star power there's a lot u can do to make the world a better place but u chose not to, hope you turn over a new leaf soon. No offense."

Check out Daniel's response to Naira Marley's presidential announcement below:

Daniel Regha's assessment of Naira Marley stirs reactions

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Daniel Degha's assessment of Naira Marley, most of them lampooned him as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uc_patrick:

"This guy must comment Sha...but truth be told..sometimes he speaks the bitter truth."

Jhayssence:

"He wrote all the plenty insults , And ended with no offense."

Alvin_ihechi:

"Someone finally said it in black and white.. that's cold!"

Mz_leen14:

"Instead make he beg Naira Marley to sponsor am buy ticket, e turn himsef to charmain of twitter house of rep."

Joshuaaadeniyi:

"I wonder why he chooses to reply people who are minding their businesses."

Source: Legit.ng