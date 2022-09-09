Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, had an interesting experience to the death of Queen Elizabeth

The British monarch died on Thursday, September 8, 2022, and her demise sent a series of shockwaves around the world

In reaction to the news, the Nigerian socialite was seen wailing uncontrollably as his friends consoled him

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown has trended on social media over his reaction to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The British monarch died on September 8, 2022, and the news stirred a series of mixed feelings across the world.

The Nigerian crossdresser, who is also sometimes referred to as the Duchess of London, had a bit of a dramatic reaction to the news.

James Brown cries uncontrollably over Queen Elizabeth's death. Photos: @royalfamily, @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

James Brown first showed that all was not well with him when he shared a post about his bleeding heart. See below:

In a subsequent post, the crossdresser was captured on video crying uncontrollably as his friends consoled him.

In the clip, the socialite was seen rolling around on the floor and wailing very loudly as his friends tried to pacify him.

James, who was just in his top and knickers, put his hand up and flailed them around as he rolled on the floor and cried in a high pitched voice.

In the caption of the post, the crossdresser shared his condolences. He wrote:

“My heart is bleeding I can’t believe the woman I look up too is gone.

It’s painful that the woman I look up to and admire, the woman of Grace and Principles has left me in this wicked world I’ll deeply miss you my GOD MOTHER QUEEN ELIZABETH THE 8th”

See the hilarious video below:

Nigerians react to video of James Brown mourning Queen Elizabeth’s death

James’ mourning video for the queen soon went viral and appeared to amuse a number of Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

Mcmakopolo1:

“Sorry to you my brother but meanwhile which kind pant be that .”

Keepupwithbright:

“My dodges take heart now..E don doWhich kind Wahala queen eliza cause like this.”

Callmedamy:

“Must be ment ”

Adire_by_her:

“ Dear father in heaven at this point, thank you for the gift of James Brown the real Omo oloku, princess of Africow Duchess of London abi how he dey spell am ”

Bandh_byaisha:

“I feel sorry for that little boy in the corner he’s going through a lot of stress ”

Yourfavefirstlady:

“Duchess of London , no cry, take heart ehn.”

Joy_katun:

“Na sheggzy suppose dey cry this cry wey James brown dey cry so.”

Kingofficialfatalist2:

“Using someone death to catch cruise ..everything for clout !! No be your fault na the Mumu confused naija people wey turn you and dem portable with blessing CEO to yeyebrities no talent ,no sensible content ..smh.”

Interesting.

