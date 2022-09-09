Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy has joined many others across the world to react to the death of Queen Elizabeth at 96

Cuppy, in a statement, referred to the Queen as a woman who was without a choice who served her country gracefully

The billionaire daughter’s statement has sparked mixed reactions, especially from her Nigerians fans and followers

Nigerian disc jockey and billionaire daughter Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has joined many others across the world to react to the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

Cuppy, in a tribute to the Queen, said she was a woman without a choice but went on to serve her country gracefully. The billionaire daughter also referred to the late monarch as a selfless woman.

Cuppy pens tribute to the queen. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“The Queen has died. A woman who, without a choice, served her country so gracefully May we all be selfless like her #HerMajesty #RIP.”

See the post below:

Reactions as DJ Cuppy says the Queen was a woman without a choice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them be below:

hadesmile:

"Wow really well she as was a woman that has won the heart of many May her soul rest in perfect peace."

thankgodwarman:

"Nothing last forever RIP ma ."

kelechidivine6:

"I don't want to be selfless like her. Cuppy don't let comrades see this your tweet oo."

lonew:

"God forbid."

emirfc:

"Go look after Dudu & funfun Otedola."

cashtrap:

"Selfless? You can’t be serious. Let’s tell ourselves the truth."

waledkopite:

"It's a choice."

olamideadare:

"Very right..unlike Your papas generation who looted ridiculed Naija.."

elokaudoka:

"Holy ghost fire God forgive your prayer."

Queen Elizabeth's death great loss to the world: Japan PM

The death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is a "great loss" for the entire world, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, expressing his "deep sorrow".

"The death of the queen, who led Britain through turbulent times in the world, is a great loss not only for the British people but also the international community," he told reporters.

Kishida praised the queen's "extremely important role in world peace and stability", saying she "contributed greatly to the strengthening of Japan-UK relations."

Source: Legit.ng