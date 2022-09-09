Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has finally changed his hairstyle, and it has got people talking

The Zazu Zeh crooner debuted his new look on his Instagram page, and fans commented on whether it suited him or now

While some people likened the hairstyle to French fries, others shared their opinions on his stylist

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently changed his hairstyle and debuted the new look on social media.

The controversial Zazu Zeh crooner shared a video of his never-before-seen look on his official Instagram page.

In the clip, the music star was seen rocking gold dreadlocks with some of them braided into cornrows.

Portable debuts new hairstyle on social media. Photos: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The cornrows in the front were also decorated with pieces of cowries, while the dreadlocks at the back of his head were left on their own.

In the video, Portable was also seen making interesting and controversial statements in his usual style but his hairstyle seemed to get people’s attention more.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Portable’s new hairstyle

Portable’s new hairstyle raised a number of funny comments from Nigerians on social media. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Esosaadun:

“Your hair is fine.”

Raphael.p:

“Hair be like fries .”

Djspicey:

“Baba don give dem new hairstyle o por seh.”

Only1biggest:

“your stylist suppose go jail.”

Ola_tunes_1:

“Who dey style you”

Captain_abbey1:

“That Hair make me Remember that WIZARD we they for Merlin.. Portable na the Black version.”

Oluwapelumidc:

“Which kain dread b this God Abeg.”

Marveeeeeeeeeeeeee:

“Which kind hairstyle be this.”

Interesting.

Portable blasts Goya Menor

Portable took to social media to rant after missing out at the Headies Awards.

The Zazu Zeh crooner slammed ‘You want to bambam’ crooner, Goya Menor in particular, for winning the Best Streethop award.

Taking to his Instagram live, Portable blasted the singer and seemed to call him a one-hit wonder.

The controversial trenches star asked Goya Menor if he had another hit song apart from ‘You want to bambam’ as he continued to blast him.

