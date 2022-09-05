Controversial Nigerian artiste, Portable, has finally spoken up about the Headies Awards as he slammed Goya Menor

The Zazu crooner blasted the ‘You want to bam bam’ star for winning the best streethop artiste award

Portable asked Goya Menor if he had another hit song after his hit track that made his famous

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has now taken to social media to rant after missing out at the Headies Awards.

The Zazu Zeh crooner slammed ‘You want to bambam’ crooner, Goya Menor in particular for winning the Best Streethop award.

Taking to his Instagram live, Portable blasted the singer and seemed to call him a one hit wonder.

Portable blasts 'you want to bambam' star, Goya Menor for winning streethop artiste at Headies. Photos: @portablebaeby, @goya_menor

The controversial trenches star asked Goya Menor if he had another hit song apart from ‘You want to bambam’ as he continued to blast him.

In his words:

“Wetin concern me with person wey dem give street artiste of the year? Which song you sing? You sabi sing? Since when you don sing that song, you sing another one wey blow? Them carry street give you!”

See the viral video below:

Nigerians react as Portable blows hot over Goya Menor’s win of Steethop artiste

Portable’s heated reaction to being left out of the Headies and the wins of his colleagues seemed not to surprise a number of people. They even appeared to have been waiting for his reaction. Read some of their comments below:

Beautyfull_aby:

“After zaazu, which one you sing wey blow too? ”

bill_abdulmajeed:

“Give to portable what belongs to portable.”

didymusmichael:

“Na Nigerians I blame for this…. Y’all didn’t know when to stop hyping nonsense.”

the.estherrr:

“Was waiting ”

psiykehimself_:

“Na because of Portable Dem do Headies for Atlanta.”

xxnifesi:

“E pain am ”

baby_on_icee:

“Na this thing make dem disqualify u, portable life is not about talk and gra gra all the time or whatever Asa said in that song.”

meaningful.pisces:

“Pained!! ”

wrldprincecharming:

“Akoi chasing clout every 7 market days ”

endylight1:

“Na becos of this your wahala them carry show come USA. Let your handwork/voice /lyrics speak for you my dear. Portable if you calm down, you will go places.”

Interesting.

I've been hurt - Portable reacts to Headies Awards holding without him

Portable Zazu recently dropped a video of him driving some hours after the 15th Headies Awards took place in the US.

Portable, who was disqualified from this year’s Headies awards, dragged those advising him as he said he wouldn’t be accepting advice from anyone not giving him money.

In another clip of the video which seems to be an indirect message to the Headies, Portable acknowledged he is human and not perfect as he said he has been hurt a lot of times in his life.

