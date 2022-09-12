Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently left fans laughing after he showcased his funny side on social media

The music star was captured on video imitating makeup bloggers and how they display their products

The video went viral online and Nigerians had very funny things to say about it as they praised the singer

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently left many fans amused after he put his funny side on display on social media.

In a video making the rounds online, the music star was seen imitating makeup artists and how they act in YouTube videos of blogs.

The video, which was captured by his lawyer and friend, Bobo Ajudua, showed Davido sitting in a makeup artist’s chair and mimicking them.

Davido imitates makeup bloggers in funny video, leaves fans laughing. Photos: @davido, @prince_ii

Source: Instagram

The singer carried different products and displayed them for the camera the way makeup bloggers have been known to do and it left the onlookers laughing.

Bobo noted in his caption of the video that the singer has been watching makeup tutorials online.

See the video below:

Nigerians laugh hard at video of Davido imitating makeup bloggers

The video of the singer being playful went viral online and raised many comments from fans. Read some of them below:

Kemcyscollection:

“He nailed it joor ”

Cynthiaebeofor:

“YouTubers .”

Ice_fish1:

“My love for this guy.”

Susan_davids:

“This is so funny to watch .”

Jennylouiz:

“Oh how I love O.B.O so much❤️.”

Therapist_roundtable:

“With the number of women in his life, it will be a shame if he doesn't know a thing or two about make-up.”

Debbytwist:

“This guy na Clown ehhh.”

Moemispecials:

“Must be his 4th baby mama. Dawson's mum ”

Cherish_delights_jewels:

“i too love the man.”

Temitotope:

“Such a happy boy .”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng