Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully on Thursday at Balmoral Castle

The late queen, who passed at 96, reigned for more than 70 years and has been succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III

President Nana Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Bawumia, and several other Ghanaians have shared touching tributes to mourn her

UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Thursday, and several Ghanaians flooded social media with touching tributes to mourn her passing.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, 96, died peacefully in the afternoon at Balmoral Castle, where she had spent much of the summer.

The queen, whose reign lasted for more than 70 years, was sorely loved and would be missed by many.

How Ghanaians mourned the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: WPA Pool/Pool/DAN KITWOOD/Contributor/Oheneyere Gifty Anti -OGA

The queen's demise saw Ghanaians taking to social media to commiserate with The Royal Family as they wished her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, well.

President Akufo-Addo and his Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were among high-level personalities who shared heartfelt tributes.

Here is how Ghanaians, including some politicians, mourned the late Queen Elizabeth II.

1. President Nana Akufo-Addo:

''On behalf of the government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the Royal Family, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, late Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations,'' the president's tribute read in part.

2. Vice-President Dr Bawumia:

With great sadness, I have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The affectionate Queen of the United Kingdom, and Head of the Commonwealth of which Ghana is a member.

In her seven-decade-long reign, she was a staunch advocate of global development and a beacon of peace.

I extend on behalf of my wife and family, condolences to King Charles III, The Queen Consort, the Royal Family, the United Kingdom, and the entire Commonwealth.

Fare thee well HRM Elizabeth II

3. Former president John Dramani Mahama:

Sad to hear about the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

She carried her royal duties with grace, poise & dignity. An icon of pride not only to the British people but to the Commonwealth.

Our hearts go out to King Charles III and the Royal Family. May God grant her peaceful repose.

4. Media personality Gifty Anti:

Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II of England and the Commonwealth''.

5. Twitter user, @OyooQuartey:

''A 35yr old #QueenElizabeth & Dr. Kwame Nkrumah dance together in 1961 to signify Ghana's stay in the Commonwealth. She famously quipped " I'm not a film star" when others tried to stop her from making the trip. Rest in peace Queen.''

6. Twitter user, Afia Agyeiwaa:

''Ghana we will be going to England for the funeral. Rest in Peace #QueenElizabeth.''

