Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-reigning royal and among the world’s longest-ruling monarchs in history, died at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced

Charles, 73, automatically becomes king of the United Kingdom and the head of state of 14 other realms including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, and his wife Camilla becomes queen consort

World leaders have been thrown into mourning over the news as the details of a publicly funded state funeral and ceremony are expected to be released soon

Eulogies from global leaders and leading personalities all over the world poured in for Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, as she died at the age of 96, on Thursday, September 9.

She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, her estate in the Scottish Highlands in the afternoon marking the end of an era in the United Kingdom, The Punch reported.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and new Conservative Party leader and Britain's Prime Minister-elect Liz Truss meet at Balmoral Castle on September 6, 2022. Photo credit: JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Her death, which was announced by Buckingham Palace, attracted glowing tributes from global leaders, who described her in glowing terms.

The crown passes immediately to her son and heir Charles, who will officially be known as King Charles III.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

World leaders pay tributes

Shortly after her death was announced, mourners gather at Buckingham Palace to pay tributes.

The Queen’s children – Charles, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62, and Prince Edward, 58, flocked to her Scottish Highland retreat, Balmoral.

They were joined by Charles’s sons, Prince William, and his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

The new King said his mother’s death was a moment of “the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

Leaders from around the world mourned her passage, describing it as the end of an era.

UK PM Truss

The UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, described her as “the rock upon which modern Britain was built.’’

Joe Biden pays tribute

The United States President, Joe Biden and first lady, Jill Biden, in a statement, said Elizabeth was more than a monarch, describing her as a steadying presence and a source of comfort for many Britons.

The American first family said:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era. In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her.”

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau mourns

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau also expressed his grief over the monarch’s passage. According to him, the Queen’s service to Canadians would forever remain an important part of his country’s history.

French President, Emmanuel Macron pays tribute

French President, Emmanuel Macron tweeted:

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed deep sorrow

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed sorrow over Elizabeth’s death on behalf of the war-weary people of Ukraine.

He stated:

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” Zelenskyy wrote in a tweet. “On behalf of the people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair mourns

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair described the Queen as the matriarch of the United Kingdom, adding:

“We have lost not just our monarch but the matriarch of our nation, the figure who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, personified everything which makes us proud to be British,” Blair said in a statement.

Former US President Bill Clinton mourns

Former US President, Bill Clinton observed that throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all her people.

“In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength,’’ Clinton said in a statement.

Former US Presidents, George Bush and Jimmy Carter mourn

Former US Presidents, George Bush and Jimmy Carter were also effusive in their praises for the departed monarch, whom they said inspired many Americans.

Former American President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, wrote,

‘’Like so many, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service.”

Trump pays tribute

Another ex-US leader, Donald Trump, said he would cherish his time together with the Queen, recalling her generosity and sense of humour.

“Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour. What a grand and beautiful lady she was —there was nobody like her,” Trump said in a social media post.

President Muhammadu Buhari pays tribute

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, expressed sadness over the monarch’s death.

He stated:

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences are with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom and the entire Commonwealth as we join the entire world in mourning her loss.”

5 key changes bound to happen in United Kingdom following Queen Elizabeth II's death

On Thursday, September 8, the world was thrown into grief over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

The late Queen was the longest-reigning monarch since the passing of Albert Frederick Arthur George (George VI) on February 6, 1952.

With the Queen's death, several changes are bound to take place in the United Kingdom to usher in the reign of a new monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II, longest reigning monarch, declared dead

The world was thrown into mourning as Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth, is declared dead at 96.

Her death brings to a close a reign that spanned seven decades and made her the most recognized woman in the world.

As monarch, the Queen is automatically granted a publicly funded state funeral and details for the ceremony are expected to be released soon.

Source: Legit.ng