The United Kingdom has a new monarch immediately after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8

Charles, the Prince of Wales and eldest son of the late Queen, is the new King and will be officially known as King Charles III

Though Charles is the new king, there are still some traditional steps to take before he will be officially proclaimed so, expectedly on Saturday, September 10

United Kingdom - Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son, Charles, Prince of Wales, has finally become the King of England.

According to BBC, the British throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the moment the Queen died.

However, the former Prince of Wales will have to go through some traditional steps before he will be crowned King.

Charles III: The new title of the King of England

Having succeeded her mother, the former Prince of Wales will now be known as King Charles III.

Legit.ng gathers that choosing the title was the first decision of the new king's reign. Meanwhile, as Prince Charles ascends the throne, many others in the British monarchy will also have to change their titles.

Although he is heir to the throne, Prince William will not automatically become Prince of Wales - that will have to be conferred on him by his father.

He has inherited his father's title of Duke of Cornwall - William and Kate are now titled Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

There is also a new title for Charles' wife, Camilla, who becomes the Queen Consort - consort is the term used for the spouse of the monarch.

King Charles III: Formal ceremonies

In line with tradition, it is expected that Charles will be officially proclaimed King on Saturday, September 10.

The "coronation ceremony" will take place at St James's Palace in London, in front of a ceremonial body known as the Accession Council.

This is made up of members of the Privy Council - a group of senior MPs, past and present, and peers - as well as some senior civil servants, Commonwealth high commissioners, and the Lord Mayor of London.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu of Nigeria has joined other world leaders and prominent people in the society to pay tribute and eulogise the late Queen Elizabeth II.

President Buhari in a statement issued late at night on Thursday by his media aide Malam Garba Shehu said:

“My family and I, and the more than 200 million Nigerians have learned with immense sadness of the passing of the Queen and the end of her unique and wonderful 70 year reign. Her late Majesty was the only British Sovereign known to 90 percent of our population.

