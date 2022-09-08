Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, sparked hilarious talking point on social media when he dissected the situation on things in the movie industry

The veteran actor raised concern about how everyone wants to be an actor or actress without having the necessary knowledge needed to thrive in the industry

He pointed out that the industry has suffered just as everything is not working well in Nigeria at the moment

Nigerians have trooped to the comments section of his controversial post to drop hilarious reactions about it

Is anyone concerned about the quality of movies and personnel in the Nollywood industry? Yes, a veteran practitioner is, and he is not hiding his worries.

Ace actor Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to heavily drag all the newbies and wanna-be actors and actresses in the movie industry.

Yul Edochie speaks on bad state of Nollywood. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

He took fans back to the days when the industry boasts of professional actors, unlike now that it has turned into a dumping ground for block-heads.

Yul also dragged actors and actresses who can't even speak good English:

"Even people that can't speak good English have become actors and actresses in English movies unlike before."

He also wondered why everything is dying in Nigeria, including the movie industry.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react

Social media users have reacted differently to Yul's opinion about the state of Nollywood.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ucheogbodo:

"At least they are trying, that’s hope."

Sugarbaby99789:

"Always know that anytime you insult people it goes directly to Judy Austin."

Ruchithriftshop:

"And when did acting became professor work that you must know how to speak good English before acting?"

Cha_yomah:

"The fall of Nollywood started from you all. Make una start to rectify am from within. Nothing concern us."

Chekwube661:

"Then the ones that have talent won’t get roles until they are slept with."

