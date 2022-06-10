Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has shared a post to address his lifestyle since marrying a second wife

The movie star shared a long epistle on Instagram to express how life has been for him since he got a second wife and also used some parts of the bible as references

He talked about polygamy, white men, and the blessings his first wife May Edochie, his second wife Judy Austin, and himself have had since his announcement

Actor Yul Edochie penned an emotional post on Instagram to address his decision to marry a second wife as he declared that it brought blessings and elevation to him.

The actor referred to incidents that happened in the bible where disappointments happen for elevation to come as he declared that his relationship and communication with God are intact every day.

Yul admitted that he wronged his first wife, May Edochie, and he has apologised to her sincerely. He announced that she got her first-ever endorsement deal after the incident.

The actor also talked about the white people's culture that discourages polygamy and declared that nobody understands God fully.

Yul further said his second wife Judy Austin has also been elevated and bigger in her career as he declared that his own stardom has tripled.

He summarised his epistle as:

"The ways of God are different. Our destinies are not the same. You may not understand another man’s destiny and that's because you’re not supposed to, except your own. If God gives you more than one wife it will come with blessings and elevation. Run your race and put God first in all you do. He speaks to each of us differently. Love and Peace to us all."

Nigerians react to Yul's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Yul Edochie's post about his blessings since marrying a second wife.

Michmya_kiddies:

"Beautiful! It’s time to marry a 3rd wife for triple blessings."

Adalinda4844:

"If your first wife May finds Love with another man, keep this same energy."

Boss.tee_

"Bros Marry your second wife in peace ! What is bad is bad."

I can marry as many wives as I want: Yul Edochie blows hot

Legit.ng previously reported that Yul Edochie said he owes no one any explanation except his first wife, May Edochie, over his decision to marry a second wife.

The actor said he has the right to marry as many wives as he wants as it is his personal life and is no one's business.

Yul stressed that there are other critical general issues as well as personal ones those dragging him over his decision should focus on.

