Nigerian singer Burna Boy went on one of his usual rants recently and in the process spilled unknown information

The singer in now deleted tweets revealed that he broke into the music industry after his release from Chelmsford prison in the UK

According to Burna Boy, he doesn't care about being the biggest Nigerian artiste, he is just happy to be doing what he loves

Grammy award winning artiste Burna Boy lost his cool yet again on social media while trading words with Wizkid fans.

In the process, the singer revealed the kind of life he used to leave before he came into the Nigerian music industry.

Nigerians react to Burna Boy's prison revelation

Burna Boy spent time in prison

According to the self-acclaimed African giant, he doesn't care about being the biggest Nigerian artiste, he is just happy that he is doing what he loves and can take care of his people.

He continued by saying that many people would be happier for him if they knew half of the things he has gone through, risking his life to make money.

In another tweet, Burna disclosed that he came straight into the music industry from Chelmsford prison in the UK and he had no idea he would live long enough till now.

Nigerians react to Burna's revelation

the_odogwu_nwanyi:

"Everyone has a story, enjoy and cherish what you have now jare."

_gwen24:

"So Burna boy was locked in a prison wow."

stanleynanka:

"Someone is having emotional self reflections . It’s not too late."

mrsoldoutfair:

"Better thank God say them no lock you for kiriKiri…. You for know how far."

e_sam126:

"Gangster thing , death is sure , just be prepared and live right before it's comes , may we not die Young in Jesus name Amen ❤️"

sircosta2710:

"Na that one make u nor get respect? "

Burna Boy's mum threatens to shoot his leg

Fans of Nigerian music superstar, Burna Boy, were already feeling the vibes of what his next tune would sound like, but the moment was abruptly stopped.

The singer, together with his mother and other crew members, were in transit when Burna Boy decided to sample his new unreleased song on Instagram live.

Burna was vibing to the song before someone stopped it, and the singer challenged him to continue playing it as he kept sampling it, his mother interrupted and gave him a stern warning.

