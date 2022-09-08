The 15th Headies Award has continued to stir reactions from fans in the online community who feel their favourite stars deserve to win over others

Just recently Twitter user, Ashiwaju Larry, questioned Waje’s win in a category that equally had Tems and Simi nominated

However, netizens were not having any of his submissions as they hailed the Omniknowest hitmaker for being a legend in the music industry

Days after the 15th Headies Awards, Nigerians have continued to express reservations against the music stars who snagged top recognitions at the ceremony.

Recently, famous Twitter influencer Ashiwaju Larry, took to the microblogging platform poking questions at the Best Vocal Performance category won by the vocal powerhouse, Waje.

According to him, the Omniknowest hitmaker shouldn’t have emerged as the winner since the category equally had singers like Tems and Simi nominated.

"Waje won best vocal performance in a category with Tems’ Essence and Simi's Running To You. Headies don’t even hide it no more," he tweeted.

However, another user on the platform was quick to respond with a video showing one of Waje’s performances.

Check out the exchange below:

Social media users react

brizzzzygram said:

"Waja na legend Abeg!!❤️."

officialvjpriceless said:

"Waje well deserved ."

shortcutcomedian said:

"Waje is the best vocalist in Nigeria... a friend of mine said this a long time ago."

fiisiiayomi said:

"Waje is awesome. Simi is great. Tems is good and living her glory, doesn’t make her better than any of them. To a large extent, she’s overhyped!"

youngjags1 said:

"You won't blame them they've not been paying attention to waje."

vivicaanuforo said:

"Among the people she was nominated with Waje is not anybody’s mate vocally. She deserves the award."

