The 15th Headies next rated contenders and arch-rivals, Buju BNXN and Ruger, met up after the award show

The two singers have been dragging each other on social media before the award ceremony that BNXN eventually won

Ace promoter, Kogbagidi, tried to bring them together after the award show, but it seemed they were not cool with each other

The 15th Headies has come and gone, with winners emerging in all the nominated categories.

Two artists who have been beefing each other on social media and nominated in the same keenly sought-after category at the award, BNXN and Ruger, are back in the news after the awards.

Ruger and Buju link up after Headies Credit: @toyourears @rugerofficial @tooxclusive

BNXN edged Ruger to clinch the coveted Next Rated category that came with a brand new Bentley ride and dedicated the award to Ruger.

Popular show promoter, Kogbagidi tried to settle their rift as he brought them together after the award show, but it seemed things are not fine with them yet.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to BNXN and Ruger video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ruger and BNXN's link-up video after Headies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Tinnywiz01:

"Omo that next Rated dey pain person."

Slimdaddyjaydee:

"Make Ruger no steal him Award.!. Remember na pirate."

Iam_jozimilez:

"Why him no go run , Ruger fit break him leg."

Dayophillip619:

"Kogbagidi is now Egbon Adugbo."

_Bankyrichy_:

"These two the use us catch cruise."

Iam_obdee:

"It's not easy sha..E dey pain person ooo. But them go still flex e no matter."

