"Omo That Next Rated Dey Pain Person": Mixed Reactions As Ruger and Buju BNXN Link Up in Video After Headies
- The 15th Headies next rated contenders and arch-rivals, Buju BNXN and Ruger, met up after the award show
- The two singers have been dragging each other on social media before the award ceremony that BNXN eventually won
- Ace promoter, Kogbagidi, tried to bring them together after the award show, but it seemed they were not cool with each other
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The 15th Headies has come and gone, with winners emerging in all the nominated categories.
Two artists who have been beefing each other on social media and nominated in the same keenly sought-after category at the award, BNXN and Ruger, are back in the news after the awards.
BNXN edged Ruger to clinch the coveted Next Rated category that came with a brand new Bentley ride and dedicated the award to Ruger.
"Baba don loose guard": Hilarious reactions as Kcee dedicates his Headies win to his wife and girlfriend
Popular show promoter, Kogbagidi tried to settle their rift as he brought them together after the award show, but it seemed things are not fine with them yet.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to BNXN and Ruger video
Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Ruger and BNXN's link-up video after Headies.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:
Tinnywiz01:
"Omo that next Rated dey pain person."
Slimdaddyjaydee:
"Make Ruger no steal him Award.!. Remember na pirate."
Iam_jozimilez:
"Why him no go run , Ruger fit break him leg."
Dayophillip619:
"Kogbagidi is now Egbon Adugbo."
_Bankyrichy_:
"These two the use us catch cruise."
Iam_obdee:
"It's not easy sha..E dey pain person ooo. But them go still flex e no matter."
Headies: Portable sends strong message as he misses out
15th Headies: Buju BNXN begs Gov Sanwo-Olu to help him ship Bentley he won in US as Next Rated artist to Lagos
Legit.ng reported that after the 15th Headies Award took place in the US, singer Portable Zazu shared a video of him driving as he said he is not in a competition with anyone.
The upcoming singer, who was disqualified from this year's Headies Awards, said he is human and he is not perfect.
Portable also prayed to God to provide him with a helper who wouldn’t mind his character; the video has stirred reactions from the singer’s fans.
Source: Legit.ng