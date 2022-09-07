Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s logistics manager, Isreal Afeare, has shared adorable pre-wedding photos on social media

Not stopping there, Isreal asked for financial support from his fans ahead of his big day and promised not to give out his donations

Isreal’s lovely pre-wedding snaps left many fans gushing online while others laughed at his funny message

Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare, recently shared his adorable pre-wedding photos on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the music star’s logistics manager posted a series of snaps of himself with his bride-to-be.

Isreal explained that he would be having his traditional and white wedding in October in Benin City.

Davido's Isreal asks for support as he shares pre-wedding photos. Photos: @isrealdmw

Not stopping there, the socialite told his fans that he needed their full support and vowed not to give out his own donations like his boss, Davido, did.

He wrote:

“I need ur full support. My Trad & White wedding is next month October in Benin City. Am not giving my own donations to anyone. Names are completely different. Am not my hmmmm.”

Swipe to see the pre-wedding photos below:

Nigerians react to Isreal’s pre-wedding photos and request for funds

Isreal drew a series of interesting comments over his pre-wedding photos and his request for financial support. Read what some netizens had to say below:

Etinosaofficial:

“In other words, no orphanage should expect the proceeds of this donation.”

Chrisoledimma:

“No be juju be that .”

Willsofabuja:

“Juju carry eyes go market oooo .”

__Bigshark__:

“Juju and Uju congratulations .”

Sandypreneur:

“It's the "I am not giving my donations to anyone" for me.”

Odjegbas_princess:

“Is this really from him ? I would be embarrassed as his fiancée.”

Alphawoman_2004:

“Him no be Davido wey go donate him donation to other people. Him need am for him wedding gangan.”

Davido helps designer take Isreal's measurement for his wedding outfit

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido helped Isreal take his measurement for his wedding attire.

In a video that made the rounds, Davido was seen helping the groom-to-be take his wedding suit measurements.

In the clip, celebrity designer Yomi Casual started to take Isreal’s measurement when Davido stepped in and asked to measure his aide as he was in awe of his big belly.

The singer then held the already wrapped tape around Isreal’s waist as he tried to move it up and down the way a tailor would have done.

