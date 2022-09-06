Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W, recently went on social media to gush over his son

The music star took to social media to share a series of cute videos and a photo of his son going about his day

According to Banky, he has done a number of things, but being on daddy duty is his favourite job

Popular Nigerian singer and politician, Banky W, recently left fans gushing after he showed off his cute little son online.

The socialite appeared to be in great awe of his baby boy as he shared a series of cute videos and a photo of him.

Banky who appeared to be on babysitting duties shared snaps of how the little one was spending his day.

Banky W says being on daddy duty is his favourite job. Photos: @bankywellington

In one post, the singer shared a video of his son watching a kid’s show on his phone and noted that he enjoyed being on daddy duty.

According to Banky W, he has done a lot of things, but taking care of his son is his favourite job of all time.

He wrote:

“Done a lot of things but ‘Daddy-on-duty might be one of my favourite jobs of all time.”

See the singer’s adorable posts of his son below:

Internet users gush over Banky W’s cute son

Not long after the snaps were posted online, they went viral, and some fans gushed over how cute the little boy is. Read a fan’s comment below:

Adesua Etomi bags honorary degree from alma mater

Popular Nigerian movie star Adesua Etomi has joined the list of celebrities who have been called back by their alma mater for an honorary degree.

The mum of one studied drama and performance at the University of Wolverhampton and graduated with first-class honours.

On September 5, she was decorated in a bright red and yellow robe with a black academic cap as she officially became Dr Adesua Etomi Wellington.

A video of the moment she graced the stage to receive her certificate was an inspiring moment for the actress.

Her husband Banky W, colleague and friend Jemima Osunde and her son Zaiah all went with her to the UK to receive the honour.

