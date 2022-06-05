One of Davido’s trusted allies Isreal DMW had his introduction in the Benin City on Saturday and it has become the talk of the town

The video from the event showed Isreal at his long time girlfriend’s family home with some packages

Many of his fans, followers and those of singer Davido’s fans have taken to social media to congratulate him

Nigerian singer Davido’s logistic manager and ally Isreal DWM is close to getting married to his long time girlfriend as he had his introduction on Saturday June 4 in Benin city, Edo state.

Going by many Nigerian cultures, introduction is the first steps that precedes wedding, which means Davido’s logistic manager is on his way to becoming a married man soon.

A Video as well as photos from the event has emerged online and showed Isreal and his wife-to-be posing for the camera.

Internet users react

Many of Isreal fans as well as singer Davido’s fans have taken to his comment section to congratulate him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

endylight1

"Wow, a beautiful Congratulations to them It will soon be your turn and my turn in Jesus name .Amen."

holla_snow:

"He is going to be a good lover and father❤️... congrats to him in advance."

official_nat8:

"Na so E supposed be , some guys go give you ring turn you to Lord of the rings ."

sugar_kush_

"Na normal be like she don get belle so them need do introduction shall na Benin boys way ."

potosky_____:

"U don first ur oga marry."

Isreal DMW hails Davido as singer gives his fiance money

Davido's logistics manager and part time PA, Isreal DMW is never one to keep his dealings with the singer off social media.

Hours after announcing that he got engaged after proposing to his girlfriend, the DMW crew member's fiancee became N500k richer.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Isreal revealed that Davido gave his woman the huge sum of money just to buy airtime. A grateful Isreal thanked his boss for the good gesture.

