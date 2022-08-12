Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus recently took to social media to gush over her friendship with top singer Davido

Taking to her verified Instagram page, she posted a photo of herself with the music star and thanked him for always supporting her

The heartwarming post melted hearts on social media as they celebrated Eniola Badmus and Davido’s friendship

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus and top singer, Davido, have continued to give fans friendship goals after all these years.

The movie star recently took to social media to show her gratitude to the music star with a heartwarming post.

On her verified Instagram page, Eniola shared a photo of herself with the singer in his Banana Island mansion and accompanied it with a touching caption where she thanked him for his support.

Eniola Badmus appreciates Davido for his support. Photos: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“Thank you for always supporting me @davido OBO no go minus”

Internet users gush over Eniola Badmus and Davido’s friendship

The actress’ post stirred a series of reactions from fans who were in awe of their friendship. Read some of their comments below:

Amelda1232:

“OBO no go ever go minus ”

Benefittings_fashions2:

“Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

A3tconcept:

“Thanks OBO ,my cruise Mama God bless you❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Vitamin_lola:

“Amen oooooooooooooooooooo.”

Barryflex:

“I like Una2 endship.”

Richard_chewe_jr:

“001 with badmus.”

Nkoowahenry:

“Abeg tell me why we no go love davido .”

Eric0349:

“OBO always representing, nah man you be.”

Aay161281:

“Forever OBO no go minus....”

Samuel_ayomiitan07:

“Obo girlfriend ❤️❤️.”

Luscious_range:

“Elemi 9+❤️❤️❤️”

Source: Legit.ng