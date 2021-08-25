Nollywood actress, Tawa Ajisefini has taken to social media with the beautiful news of the latest feat her husband achieved in America

The movie star congratulated her husband on becoming an American citizen and praised him for persevering to reach his goal

Fans and colleagues of the actress have taken to the comment section with congratulatory messages for her and her hubby

The bigger Nigerian dream is to go outside the country to desirable places and become legal citizens which is something that has happened in actress, Tawa Ajisefini's home.

Ajisefini took to her Instagram page with a photo of her hubby holding his certificate as he officially became a US citizen.

Tawa Ajisefini and hubby pose with certificate Photo credit: @tawaajisefinni

Source: Instagram

After congratulating her hubby, Tawa praised him for putting his time and energy into achieving the goal.

The actress wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Congratulations on your U.S.A. citizenship my beloved husband. You put a lot of time,energy ,and heart into achieving this goal, and you deserve to feel very proud of yourself. Wishing you peace, freedom, and a bright future. Congratulations on achieving citizenship in the United States of America."

See post below:

The actress' husband also took to his personal Instagram page to give praise to God who made the citizenship possible.

"Alhamdulilai. Anu ni mo ri gba, God bless America."

See post below:

Nigerians celebrate with Tawa Ajisefini and hubby

Biolabayo1:

"Congratulations my people."

Mr_kogberegbe:

"Wowwwww! Congratulations to you guys. This is great."

Ladycomfo:

"Congratulations."

Ayam_pikoh_official:

"Congratulations sir."

Bimbooshin:

"Congratulations dear."

Yewandeadekoyaabiodun:

"Congratulations to you my brother."

Dohertyo212:

"Congratulations bros."

Houseofnikkidee2:

"Wow! Congratulations sir."

Tawa Ajisefini surprises mum with car

Popular US-based Nollywood actress, Tawa Ajisefini, took to social media to celebrate her mum who clocked a new age.

With the help of her colleague, Femi Adebayo, and some other people, she was able to surprise her mum with a car.

As the music played and the group stated their purpose, she was presented with a cake which she almost threw away when her daughter's husband announced that her daughter had bought her a car which was parked outside.

The celebrant burst into tears as she eventually went outside to have the first feel of her car.

Source: Legit.ng