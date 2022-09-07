An Oyinbo lady returned back to the United States after visiting Nigeria to see her lover and her man shared it online

The clip he shared captured the moment he saw her off to the airport, accompanied by a picture of her inside the aeroplane

The emotional man penned touching words for his white lover as he looked forward to a future reunion

A Nigerian man in an interracial relationship has taken to social media to notify netizens that his white lover has returned to her country.

The man shared on TikTok a video of the two of them on the day as she took a flight to the US where she was based.

She returned to her home country. Photo Credit: TikTok/@iamnoble_cee

Source: UGC

In the clip, he saw off his plus-sized white woman at the Nigerian airport and did a velfie with her.

Apparently, she had flown into Nigeria to see her man whom she met online. It is not clear why she was returning back to the US or if she would be back, as he didn't make further revelations.

He attached to the clip a picture of her inside an aeroplane with a short write-up wherein he expressed his desire to reunite with her someday.

The man endorsed a comment that said it was hard to see one's lover go, suggesting her departure left him sad.

The said comment by one Jay Mmaduabuchi reads:

"Na here the thing hard pass. I done cry tire."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

kasowalkinvestment said:

"Please don't take life too serious ok."

Francis said:

"Safe travels our wife."

Andre said:

"Have a safe trip okay."

petcof_ said:

"Cl don leave you go … keep coming."

Oyinbo lady leaves Nigerian man she married and returns to the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an Oyinbo lady had returned back to her country after marrying a Nigerian man.

The indigene of Akwa Ibom met his American heartthrob Migdalia Vasquez in 2017 and proposed to her in October of that same year.

Two years later, the lovebirds sealed their love with holy matrimony which held at Federal Ministry of Interior, Port Harcourt on the 25th of October, 2019 and then the wedding was held the following day.

However, Vasquez flew back to the US two weeks after the wedding and hasn't set her sights on her husband since then.

Speaking with Legit.ng, Inyang said that insinuations of a marriage collapse are not true. He also added that some other persons hinged his decision not to move to the US due to financial constraints, but that they are wrong.

Source: Legit.ng