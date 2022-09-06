Billionaire daughter and actress Temi Otedola has tender an apology on social media as she shared some pictures

Temi, in her apology message, said she was caused to act out of character as a result of someone’s terrible behaviour

The billionaire daughter’s statement has sparked reactions from many of her fans and followers on social media

Nigerian actress and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola is making headlines over an apology message she shared on social media.

Temi, who is one of the daughters of popular Nigerian business magnate, Femi Otedola, tendered an apology online for acting out of character.

Temi shares lovely pictures. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The actress shared different pictures of herself rocking lovely outfits and living a lifestyle she is not known for. This is because, unlike her older sister Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, Temi lives a low-key lifestyle.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, she wrote:

“I’m sorry that your terrible behaviour caused me to act out of character.”

See the post below:

Fans react as Temi Otedola tenders apology

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aanu_xx:

"love how ginger haired theymi is having fun.❤️‍‍."

enioluwaofficial:

"If this is the out of character, then I’m kinda okay with it!."

biscolumbo:

"Too pretty for this world ."

felyn_14:

"Currently the best pictures in the world right now ."

live.like.damssss:

"It’s giving main character energy ."

vynce_ig:

"Just different. In a charming way."

