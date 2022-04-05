Temi Otedola is enjoying life the way many would want to as she shared some lovely photos from a train many took for a restaurant

This comes at the same period as her grandmother and former First Lady Doja Otedola's 90th birthday, which her older sister DJ Cuppy attended

Nigerians who took to the comment section to hail Temi also questioned the reason behind her absence at her grandma's birthday

Popular billionaire daughter and actress Temi Otedola has sparked reactions on social media after she shared some lovely moments onboard a luxurious train.

The exterior and interior of the train were so beautiful that many took it for a restaurant.

However, some fans who were concerned took to the comment section to query Temi about her absence at her grandmother's 90th birthday.

Recall that her older sister DJ Cuppy flew in from Oxford to attend the birthday party and even made different headlines at the event.

joselyn_dumas:

"Just like a scene from a movie ❤️ this is beautiful ."

nkwagod_7:

"I bin know say na Train be that o inspite of it looking like mini-parlour, Nigeria train no fit resemble Danfo self yet na so so shoot shoot. Buhari wu Mugu!"

chris.treasure:

"My sweet girl!! Cheers to doing everything on your bucket list."

bimbolaa:

"You’re soooo prettyyyy."

_zlaco_:

"Too pretty for this world❤️."

real_successful_artist:

"Omg I have been wanting to do this so bad. Happy to live through you for the moment."

vincentlee470:

"Why are you not in Lagos for grandma’s birthday I wish I could see you ."

boiy_teezy:

"I like your small head ."

buszylife:

"U no come home no ah."

uchechi.kelechi:

"You’re so beautiful."

sihyel_:

"Ft our babyyyyy."

