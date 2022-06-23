Billionaire daughter Temi Otedola was the love interest in her husband-to-be Mr Eazi's latest music video

Temi recently posted loved-up photos with her man that were taken on the set of the video on Instagram

Fans and admirers were seen in the comment section gushing over the lovebirds as they anticipated their wedding ceremony

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi and his longtime girlfriend, Temi Otedola, continue to draw people into the beauty of their relationship.

Just recently, Temi took to her Instagram page with beautiful photos taken during the filming of her boyfriend's music video for Legalize.

Loved-up photos of Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola get fans gushing. Photo: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

Unlike other productions where regular models were cast, the Leg Over hitmaker took a different route and had his beautiful wife-to-be play his love interest.

The pictures posted by Temi captured her in close range with her lover and she equally drew inspiration for her caption from the song.

For Temi, if she’s not with Mr Eazi, then she wouldn’t be in a romantic relationship with anyone else.

See her post below:

Social media users gush over Temi and Mr Eazi

neem_neems said:

"My whole world Dey stop anytime I look at your pictures ."

call_me_gidii said:

"if no be like this i no want...eazi love or nothin ❤️."

te_mi_topee said:

"I don’t wanna do no koro, baby, make we legalize ✨."

bimbolaa said:

"OMG!!!! So cuteeeeee."

mercy_colmanp said:

"So beautiful u guys are humble lord protect them ."

bahdboibangs said:

"Teni I don see the wedding invite Can i come with my bestie ."

Temi Otedola on how she met Mr Eazi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Temi Otedola spoke about how she knew her fiancé, Mr Eazi, is also Mr Right.

While speaking during an interview with Beat 999 FM, Temi noted that she shared feelings with Eazi that she has never felt with anyone else.

According to the fashionista, being with Mr Eazi feels like home and fans have gushed over the trending video.

She said:

“It’s not even something about him, I think it's just a feeling or a sense of peace I can't feel with anyone else. Feeling like you found your best friend, your person, your soulmate. I don’t know how to describe it, it’s home.”

Source: Legit.ng