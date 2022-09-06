Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe and her husband were recently received with open arms at the palace of the Oba of Benin

The movie star excitedly flooded her page with beautiful photos taken inside the palace with Queen Ewuare

Mercy disclosed that she also received several gifts from the queen as many took to her comment section with mixed reactions

Popular movie star Mercy AIgbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, were recently in Benin and they paid a visit to the palace of the Oba of Benin.

An excited Mercy took to her Instagram page with several lovely pictures taken inside the palace alongside Queen Ewuare.

Mercy Aigbe and Queen Ewuare. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

A different set of images also captured the Nollywood diva and her man posing just outside the palace.

In her caption, Mercy made it known that she also received some love gift items from Queen Ewuare.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Quick Visit to the Oba of Benin Palace to see my Queen @queenewuare ❤️ Thank you for the gifts my queen @queenewuare Uwese Oloi,” she wrote.

See her post below:

Social media users react

The pictures sparked different reactions from people on social media with some wondering if it's allowed to see the queen smiling in public.

Read comments below:

honeybimbzcouturejewelry said:

"Who God has blessed ❤️."

_debybliss said:

"TBH I'm always happy seeing her happy ❤️cus she deserves to be happy ."

lam_patience said:

"❤️❤️❤️proudly Edo owiye Uwese."

officialosakpolor__ said:

"Mummy you are our pride we love you ❤️."

aderonke3245 said:

"When a QUEEN visits a QUEEN ❤️❤️Royal connection ."

maturedsinglesco said:

"The Queen And A Queen, winks mama❤️."

pro_quin said:

"I think say oba wife no Dey open teeth."

itz_jolayemi said:

"I thought we are not supposed to see the queen’s mouth."

Mercy Aigbe wins award at Edo State Film Festival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mercy Aigbe recorded yet another big achievement in her thriving acting career and her husband gushed over her.

The Nollywood actress won an award at the Edo State Film Festival and her man, Kazim Adeoti joined in the celebration.

He shared a photo of Mercy Aigbe with the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki on Instagram and showered her with lovely words.

Source: Legit.ng