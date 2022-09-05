Famous Insta-blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut got more than he could chew at the recently concluded 15th Headies award as Nigerians reacted to him presenting Wizkid a winner's plaque

The singer turn blogger and Wizkid have both not been on good terms for years, and King Mufasa is popular for his dislike of the Big Wiz

Tunde Ednut was the one that announced and presented Wizkid with the award for the Best Collaboration of the Year for his song Essence, featuring Tems

Popular Nigerian Insta-blogger and influencer Tunde Ednut got dragged brutally online by Wizkid FC and other Nigerians after having to announce and present the famous Afrobeats singer Wizkid with an award at the recently concluded Headies Awards.

King Tunde Mufasa, as he is usually referred to, was in Atlanta, America, for the Headies Award on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He was one of the guests at the event, giving the honour of announcing and presenting awards to winners on the night.

King Tunde Ednut was dragged online by Wizkid FC after he presented Big Wiz with his Headies award. Photo credit: @wizkidayo/@mufasatundeednut

He, however, probably got a little bit more than he signed up for as he was the man given the honour to present Afrobeats maestro Wizkid with the award of Best Collaboration of the year.

It is no news that Tunde Ednut is not a fan of Wizkid or his music and has never hidden his dislike of the singer.

Fans drag Tunde Ednut after Headies award

The internationally renowned Afrobeats singer Wizkid has one of the music industry's most loyal and aggressive fans and supporters. But, they never pass up opportunities to hound their rivals or enemies.

One of their most famous foes is Tunde Ednut, and they got a good opportunity after the recently concluded Headies Awards to brutally drag him.

See how fans reacted to Tunde Ednut presenting Wizkid an award below:

Read more of the reactions by netizens below:

@steve_household_equipment:

"Headies award use Tunde Ednut fulfill wetin Bible talk say...The Lord shall prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies ."

@mz_abimade223:

"Omo God of FC, constantly showing up."

@lyn4shizzle:

"Who said he doesn’t like wizkid?? Is that not his younger broda? ."

@goodgirl_bdo:

"Na this Trend Tunde dey find."

@luxxebybuife:

"Tunde doesn’t hate wizkid. Most of y’all are just mad on this internet."

@j_a_r_d_a_r_n_i:

"The worst things is you Announce the Award but the winner no show ego pain am die e go don Block headies."

