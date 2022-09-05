Popular producer Masterkraft has sent a message to the organisers of the Headies Awards as he questioned while has been ignored for years

The producer said despite his achievements working with the likes of Phyno, Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among others, the Headies have refused to recognize him

Masterkraft’s tweets have sparked reactions from netizens on social media, with some of his fans encouraging him as they self he deserved something better than the Headies

Following the 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday night, September 4, in the US, one of Nigeria’s leading producers, Masterkraft, has called out award organisers.

Masterkraft spoke about his achievement in the music industry, and the Headies have continuously ignored him.

Masterkraft congratulates fellow producer Sars.

Source: Instagram

The producer added that with or without the Headies, he would continue to be a blessing to many and leave the world a forever legend.

He also congratulated fellow producer Sarz for winning Producer of the year.

In his words:

“And while I can … I have been a blessing to this Naija music industry for years and will forever be a legend to anybody who chooses to be excellent , exceptional and special in the music space of this continent …. And while the @The_Headies have chose to ignore me for years …

I will never give up or quit !!! I’m gonna forever leave this world a legend and a blessing to many … ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!!! Every single year I come thru and I carry

@2niteFlavour @phynofino @wizkidayo @davido @burnaboy @Olamide and as many as I have been blessed to work with.

On my back … and I’m still not recognized for whatever reasons best known to the headies is crazy shaaa !!!! Congrats to my Hommie @beatsbysarz for winning producer of the year after 1billion years of being a co Genius as myself !!!!!!”

See the tweet below:

Headies Awards: Davido, Wizkid, others win big

After months of anticipation, the 15th Headies Award ceremony finally went down in Atlanta at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, September 4.

The night witnessed top creatives and stakeholders in the Nigerian music industry gathering to celebrate and receive recognition for their hard work, creativity and talent for the year under review.

Hollywood’s Anthony Anderson and Nollywood’s Osas Ighodaro were the night's official hosts. They opened the beautiful show that saw music stars like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna, among others winning their nominated categories.

