Wizkid’s massive win with his hit song Essence at the 15th Headies Awards, where he bagged three awards, has sparked reactions

A man, while reacting to the win in a voice note, claimed Wizkid did ritual, which is why Essense, a song he released in 2020, was still bagging awards in 2022

The man’s statement has sparked reactions from many netizens, including fans and followers of the Nigerian singer

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid was one of the biggest winners at the 15th Headies Awards, which took place on Sunday, September 4.

Wizkid’s hit song Essence, a track on his Made In Lagos (MIL) album released in 2020, bagged three Headies awards in different categories, and they are song of the year, best collaboration, and best RnB single.

Fans react to Wizkid's win at the Headies. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Following Wizkid’s win, a man in a voice note claimed the singer did ritual as he added that he “doesn’t understand the Baba that did the level” for Star Boy".

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reactions as man links Wizkid’s success with Essence to ritual

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

eyinju_eledumare:

"Song make sense!!! Make una leave big wiz."

domingo_loso:

"Which one be baba for the matter? See a grown man dey assume on person success ."

enii___ola:

"When song sweet, e don sweet be that, nothing wey go stop the song. E too sweet ."

db_naturals_:

"I feel like I’m weird because omo I can’t feel the music like every other person E be like na local music I dey feel ."

_iamsheila__:

"Everybody don Dey find Wizkid baba since Nau..but na Grace Dey run am for BIG WIZ!!!."

kasali__wellls:

"The work pass Juju . Na God Grace ."

Wizkid extends his record as most awarded artist at the Headies

Arguably Nigeria's biggest artist, Wizkid, showed why he is always a big star at the just concluded Headies award organised in Atlanta, USA.

Before the show, the several hits maker held the record as the most rewarded artist of the Headies award, and he extended it in this year's edition by adding another 5 plaques.

Wizkid won awards in the Best Afrobeats Album for Made in Lagos, his Essence also won best R&B single, Best Collaboration and Song of the Year.

Source: Legit.ng