Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel is set to drop a new jam dubbed RTID and has shared a lovely snippet ahead of the release

Kizz Daniel, in a tweet, said no matter what happens, he would be rich till he dies, a line from his upcoming single

Many of the singer’s fans and followers are already anticipating the release of the new song as some went on to vibe to the new snippet

Popular singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel is set to take over the Nigerian music industry once again as he is set to drop a new single dubbed Rich Till I Die (RTID|.

In a tweet via his official handle, the singer declared that no matter what happens, he would be rich till he dies.

Kizz Daniel teases with a snippet of his upcoming song. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“No matter the matter , I’ll be rich till I die.”

See the post below:

Kizz Daniel also shared a snippet of his new project, which is scheduled to be released on September 30.

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the Nigerian singer, see them below:

ejikebeh:

"Kizz Daniel it is important I remind you on behalf of your fans and lovers of your good music that it will be a gross heartbreak for us if you do not make a video for your song BARNABAS. Hopefully you put it in your program to make a video for that beautiful song."

nikanon:

"One medical condition and u are done bro . God giveth and taketh."

almightyevanz:

"As long as u invest sha if not....Even footballers dey go broke after years of mismanagement . Only likes of bezos fit no go broke till eternity."

neymahjunioress:

"Make better music it's not that hard."

