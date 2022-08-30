BBNaija housemate Sheggz has expressed his dissatisfaction after he was ordered to dress as a female for emerging as the tail of the house

The video showed Sheggz expressed his displeasure about such punishment despite being known by the organisers of the reality show

Many fans and followers of the reality show have since taken to social media to react, with some dragging Sheggz for expecting special treatment in the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Sheggz, is currently making headlines over a video showing him expressing his displeasure after he was ordered to dress in feminine attires for emerging as the tail of the house.

It has been the case in the past few weeks that whoever emerges as the tail of the house, which is the direct opposite of the Head of House, is punished by Biggie for their failure.

Sheggz, who recently emerged as the tail of the house, was asked to dress in female clothes as his punishment, and he seems not to be happy with it.

While expressing displeasure during a conversation with his love interest, Bella, the footballer, said he doesn’t understand how he was subjected to such punishment even though the organizers know him.

The video showed the moment Bella immediately asked Sheggz to end the conversation.

See the video below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

timipre_official:

"Na wetin fit am, biggie give am."

_adorable_bee_:

" Bella sef say you are still wearing shoe on top ."

deedaiy:

"So na connection he use enter ."

dorcas_the_greatest:

"Why you come Biggie house when you’re too much??!"

joan_onig:

"E fit say na him papa get big brother house if he cannot do it he should take a voluntary exit simple!!"

christydcollections:

"U and this ur personality dude is too proud and talks too much ."

omo_tofaderera:

"Make this boy con dey go house abeg. Fine boy no senseHim mouth dey leakNa person say make you no fit play hoh games well."

Sheggz brags about knowing Ebuka

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, Level Up edition housemate Segun Daniel Olusemo better known as Sheggz, unconsciously revealed that he is a close friend of Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the show host.

Sheggz bragged to his colleagues that he didn't expect Ebuka to poke fun at him over his English over Caesar's salad mishap.

The footballer turned actor said he couldn't believe his guy would be the one tensioning him on the show.

