Popular Nigerian clergywoman, Rev. Esther Ajayi aka Iya Adura has got Nigerians talking about her association with controversial NURTW chieftain, MC Oluomo.

MC Oluomo with real name, Musiliu Akinsanya, was one of the guests present at the Rev Esther Ajayi’s church’s 15th anniversary.

The preacher brought Oluomo on stage and proceeded to heap praises on him in the presence of her congregation.

Rev Esther Ajayi causes stir as she praises MC Oluomo during church event. Photos: @goldmynetv, @love_of_christ_generation

According to the clergywoman, who referred to Oluomo as her child, if they happen to set prayer for 3:00am, he would not miss out on a single second and would make sure to call.

She added that Oluomo is a Muslim but some Christians will still be joking with Jesus. Not stopping there, the preacher noted that when he was informed about their church’s 15th anniversary, he sent four cows and even added N1 million for them to cook with. She then slammed Christians who hide their money instead.

Rev Esther Ajayi then proceeded to throw jabs at people who call Oluomo a killer and a tout among other things.

According to her, his detractors who are not touts know their account balance. See the video below:

Mixed reactions trail Rev Esther Ajayi praising MC Oluomo in viral clip

The respected preacher’s praises of the NURTW chieftain raised a series of mixed reactions on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Bola.akin:

“Hmmmmmmmm, it's what it's.”

Kinsblog:

“What exactly is she justifying here now.”

Lullas_decor_surprises:

“She said you that is not a tout have you seen your account balance God is really patient.”

lamejiroruth:

“Religion is the major issue in Nigeria,what’s the meaning of all this?”

mzolanma:

“2023 loading…. Dem don start o.”

phiadex:

“Wetin religion don destroy for this country ehn.”

ibiletunde:

“All because of what just imagine ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️”

choicest_exclusive_services:

“Omo this is not too nice Iya Adura, does everyone have such money? No! So many of us are out here hustling that 10% of what he did for you will change our stories, please celebrate that person coming to sweep or drop 10 for offering too,it is well.”

ifeanyi.emmanuelugwu:

“Once you are giving them money they will do anything for you God why too patient.”

Atorise gives Prophet Oladele ultimatum to apologise to Rev Esther Ajayi

Gospel musician Lanre Teriba aka Atorise is trending on social media after wading into the ongoing drama between clergywoman Mama Esther Ajayi and Prophet Oladele.

Oladele had caused a stir when a video from a recent Sunday service made it online, and he was heard calling out Mama Ajayi.

Responding to his accusations, Atorise, in a video post, made it clear that Mama Ayaji doesn’t owe the prophet anything.

The gospel musician went on to order Oladele to retract his statement and tender an apology to the clergywoman within a time frame of 24 hours.

