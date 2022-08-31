Gospel musician Atorise has reacted to a recent video by Prophet Oladele where he called out clergywoman, Mama Esther Ajayi

Oladele, during a church service, had publicly slammed the woman of God for abandoning him and his family during times of trouble

However, Atorise made it clear that Ayaji doesn’t owe the man of God anything, adding that she supported him with prayers

Gospel musician Lanre Teriba aka Atorise is trending on social media after wading into the ongoing drama between clergywoman Mama Esther Ajayi and Prophet Oladele.

Oladele had caused a stir when a video from a recent Sunday service made it online, and he was heard calling out Mama Ajayi.

The man of God accused his fellow religious leader of abandoning him and his family members during times of trouble, adding that she was willing to give money to celebrities when they had problems.

Atorise defends Mama Ajayi

Responding to his accusations, Atorise, in a video post, made it clear that Mama Ayaji doesn’t owe the prophet anything.

According to him, everyone is battling their individual problems, and Mama Ajayi was kind enough to offer prayers when Oladele was going through his ordeal.

The gospel musician went on to order Oladele to retract his statement and tender an apology to the clergywoman within a time frame of 24 hours.

Atorise made it clear that he is willing to physically attack Oladele if he fails to do the right thing.

Social media users react

abikeelemuandgrills said:

"Must you respond? Na your name e mention? Why can't people learn to mind their business! All in the name of I want to show my loyalty @ only God knows the truth. Youeither settle things between them or you keep shut!"

wf_tinnah said:

"Abeg go and sit down... always hopping on any gospel controversy."

isable_nails said:

"Na pple wey dey UK go understand what he is saying ....becos mama don warn am well well to stop b4 this issue start..."

kiwilet_fashion_store Orisirisi said:

"SO threat is the next thing abi settlement. & Abeg leave Pastor Oladele alone jare and let him be. Mk you face vour career."

deeone_1st said:

"See the people that called themselves Christians."

