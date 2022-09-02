“Wahala for Who No Get Man”: Reactions As BBNaija’s Lilo Shows Off Her Boo, Says She Is Pregnant in Fun Video
- Former BBNaija star, Boluwatife Aderogba, better known as Lilo, is tensioning her fans on social media, and they love it
- The reality star shared a video of herself playing around with her man in a fun video as they passed subtle jibes at each other
- Her partner revealed that Lilo is pregnant in the video, and they both laughed over it, but her stomach was covered with a bag
- Nigerians have shared mixed reactions as some of them congratulated the couple, while others advised them to keep it private
Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Lockdown star, Boluwatife Aderogba, better known as Lilo, got people talking when she flaunted her man on Instagram.
The reality star and her man made a beautiful video for fans to gush over.
During their IG live, a fan urged Lilo's partner to get her pregnant, and he made it known that she is pregnant already, as they both joked over it.
Lilo did not confirm or deny the pregnancy talks as she covered her stomach, which could have shown the baby bump, with a designer bag.
Nigerians react to Lilo and her partner's video
Social media users across the nation have reacted differently to the fun video of Lilo and her lover.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:
Sauceprince1:
"Great stuff, Great EFFORT to the guy and his INAMORATA. Those looking for the fruit of the Womb, may God visit you. Amen."
Sisi_medley:
"Wahala for who no get man, let me go to one corner and cry."
Missroyalty149:
"Boyfriend enjoying the attention and free publicity."
Xxnifesi:
"Keep your relationship private , you no go hear."
Osahonplux:
"Another Nigeria reality star baby mama loading."
Stephen_ineme:
"Not every goodnews you share. Village people still get tracker oh."
