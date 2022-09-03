Popular crossdresser Bobrisky clocked a new age on August 31 and he vowed to make his party a lavish experience

True to his words, the crossdresser threw a lavish and expensive bash on September 2 and shared clips from the set up

Bobrisky's cake was a huge six-tierd cake decorated with beautiful flowers and cute fairy lights

The crossdresser took to his Instagram page with videos of what his venue decoration looked like, as well as other details.

The party venue was white themed with beautiful flowers decorating the table with well placed cutlery and other accessories.

Fairy lights gave the tent which was erected on the beach a beautiful and dreams view at night.

Bob's cake was a six-tierd well lighted elegance decorated with white flowers on a beautiful stand.

Reactions to Bobrisky's post

folashade_ty:

"Na every time this one Dey do baiday? Mtcheeww."

ada_firstlady:

"My own be say after ur party make any vendor no drag ooo"

bosignature:

"Na wa o must you do birthday party every year "

rosythrone:

"Omg this place is wow, it's indeed luxurious, wat a life❤️"

ada_ehim:

"Tomorrow now you will starting calling them out on Instagram. "

_gifty_omah:

"See cake na some people sabi work Abeg."

oyeoku:

"Bob can't finish this cake oooo. Last year's own suppose dey. Now see this banger cakes"

khadijah_badamacee:

"Did u think this baker will always do cake for Bob if she is not paying."

